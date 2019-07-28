Carlos Osorio/AP Photo Sen. Bernie Sanders holds an insulin vial outside Olde Walkersville Pharmacy in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2019.

WINDSOR, Ont. — It’s an “embarrassment” that Americans have to travel to Canada in order to buy cheaper medication, said U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Ontario on Sunday.

The Vermont senator travelled to Windsor, Ont., with a group of American diabetics to purchase insulin at a lower cost.

“We love our Canadian neighbours and we thank them so much, but we shouldn’t have to come to Canada,” Sanders told reporters outside of a pharmacy.

Typically, a vial of insulin Type 1 diabetics need to regulate their blood sugar costs about US$340 in the United States, roughly 10 times the price in Canada.