Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of U.S. Presidential Race

Brittany Greeson/Getty Images U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders appears in Ann Arbor, Mich., for a campaign rally on March 8. Sanders had long been seen as a front-runner in the Democratic race.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ended his bid for the White House on Wednesday, effectively handing the Democratic nomination to former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden and ending hopes that a progressive challenger would take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders announced the news on a conference call with campaign staffers.

Sanders had long been seen as a front-runner in the Democratic race, surging to the top of the polls before a series of poor showings on Super Tuesday and subsequent primaries.

Biden locked in deep support among Black voters throughout the South, nabbing prizes such as South Carolina and Texas, and earning healthy leads in states, like Michigan, that Sanders’ campaign had hoped were competitive.

Biden also had easy victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, putting his delegate total at 1,153 versus Sanders’ 861. Ohio’s primary, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to June.