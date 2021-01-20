BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2021.

Many of the attendees at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday were praised for their fashion, from Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stunning purple ensemble to Michelle Obama’s rich wine pantsuit.

Then there was 79-year-old senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who approached the chilly temperatures of Washington D.C. in a more practical way.

The outspoken senator and former presidential candidate chose the cosy route for his inaugural wear, opting for a pair of big ol’ fuzzy mittens and a coat that might be familiar to anyone aware of those “I am once again asking you” memes.