Many of the attendees at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday were praised for their fashion, from Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stunning purple ensemble to Michelle Obama’s rich wine pantsuit.
Then there was 79-year-old senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, who approached the chilly temperatures of Washington D.C. in a more practical way.
The outspoken senator and former presidential candidate chose the cosy route for his inaugural wear, opting for a pair of big ol’ fuzzy mittens and a coat that might be familiar to anyone aware of those “I am once again asking you” memes.
The image of Sanders, alone in a safe, socially distanced folding chair with his mittens and coat, quickly became a meme in its own right, as we all related to the need to forgo pomp and circumstance and just be comfortable in these trying times.
There’s actually a sweet backstory to Sanders’ mittens, which were given to him by a teacher in Vermont and made out of recycled materials.
Sanders exuded huge “reluctant dad at a sports game” energy Wednesday, and we are here for it.
Someone get that man a Thermos of hot cocoa and a space heater!
A lot happened Wednesday, as a new administration moved into the White House and the era of president Donald Trump came to an end. But most importantly, we got a new meme, and for that we can all be eternally grateful.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story identified Bernie Sanders as a Democratic senator.