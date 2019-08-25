The ads, featuring a photo of party leader Maxime Bernier , the slogan “Say NO to mass immigration” and a call to vote for his party, started popping up across the country late last week. They were criticized nearly immediately as promoting anti-immigrant rhetoric.

OTTAWA — The owner of billboards currently showcasing ads that seek to promote the People’s Party of Canada’s controversial stance on immigration says the material is staying up.

Petitions have since sprung up calling on billboard owners, Pattison Outdoor Advertising, to take the ads down, arguing that they violate the company’s own code of conduct.

But the company issued a statement Sunday saying that if people have a problem, they should contact the advertiser, True North Strong & Free Advertising Corp.

Pattison takes ‘neutral position’

Pattison’s statement suggested they reviewed the ad content and it did not violate the Ad Standards of Canada (ASC) code or their own policies.

“We take a neutral position on ads that comply with the ASC code as we believe Canadians do not want us to be the judge or arbiter of what the public can or cannot see,” the company said in a statement circulated on their social media accounts.

“Should advertising elicit a public debate, we encourage Canadians to voice their opinions directly to the advertiser who placed the message as it is our policy that their contact information must be a legible part of the ad.”

The company said they will monitor the signs to ensure the contact information remains up, and if it doesn’t, they will remove the campaign.

Bernier agrees with message

At the People’s Party national campaign launch Sunday in Sainte-Marie, Que., Bernier said he agreed with the ad’s message, though noted they were placed by an outside group.

He said the current number of immigrants Canada accepts annually — 350,000 — is too high and needs to be scaled back.

“For me, mass immigration is 350,000 a year so yes we’re against mass immigration,” he said.

The phrase, however, is associated with more than just numbers.

Critics of the term often consider it a synonym for opposition to visible minority immigrants on the grounds they pose a threat.

Critics of the ad were interpreting it that way. The premier of Nova Scotia called their tone “negative, divisive,” while one Calgary resident who posted a petition calling for their removal said the ads are hurtful to newcomers and don’t recognize their contribution to Canadian culture.

