Some of Canada’s top universities have slipped on the global stage according to an annual ranking by a U.K.-based analytics firm.



Quacquarelli Symonds Limited’s 2020 top universities ranking had the University of Toronto, McGill and University of British Columbia retain their pecking order from 2019 compared to each other. The schools were ranked on reputation by academic and employer reputation and citation by faculty. The ratio of faculty to students as well as international faculty to international students also played a role.

