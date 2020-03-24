Staying indoors is the new normal. Unless you’re an essential worker, you need to pick up groceries and medicine for yourself, your family or on the behalf of a loved one, you should be inside to slow the spread of COVID-19.



But while many Canadians are self-isolating, that doesn’t have to mean feeling isolated. Workers still able to work from home have turned to video conferencing apps to stay connected. Their rise in usefulness has also sprung a many other options for anyone else looking to stay in touch with friends and family.

While many programs in the video above are free, it’s worth noting that as more people turn to these services, it could result in a drop of video quality unless you opt for a premium version.