Knowing how much work teachers are putting into trying to make e-learning educational and fun for our children, we all want to show even more appreciation for them at the end of a school year that’s been made very challenging thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what kind of gifts do you get your kid’s teachers when you’re trying to be safe and physically distant? Well, thank heavens for online shopping.

We’ve rounded up some easy gift ideas to send to teachers’ homes — all you need is their email address, and a few bucks. Some of the gifts are practical and useful for their classrooms (in the hopes that they get to get back to them!), and some are small, lovely gestures of thanks.

Check them out in the slideshow below.

Teacher's gifts See Gallery