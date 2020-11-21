As the cold weather sets in, it’s easy to think about hiding under the warmest covers you can find and hibernating your evenings away until springtime decides to make its appearance.

But given the many restrictions already being put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, doesn’t it make more sense to embrace the cooler temperatures and find ways to actually enjoy them?

Enter hot cocktails, the category previously reserved for late nights around a campfire or maybe to ease that scratch in your throat. But in 2020, those who drink alcohol will inevitably enjoy the chance to wrap their hands around a cozy mug of something delicious that helps get the Zoom call conversations rolling.