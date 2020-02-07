Oscars weekend is upon us! And what better way to celebrate the 2020 Academy Awards than to take a look back at the best Oscars dresses of all time?

We know, we know: “best” is subjective, and everyone has different tastes when it comes to red-carpet fashion, but we think we did a good job representing all kinds of looks that have graced past Academy Awards.

Obvious knockouts come to mind, such as Lupita Nyong’o’s simple but oh-so-elegant light-blue Prada, which she wore when she won her first Oscar in 2014.

And we would be remiss if we didn’t include Cher’s now-classic Bob Mackie gown (and feathered head piece!), which revealed her abs in all their glory.

But you tell us: which Oscars dress is your favourite of all time? Who did we miss? Are we fighting? Or are you nodding your head in agreement? Let us know!

Check out the slideshow below for the best Oscars dresses Of. All. Time.

