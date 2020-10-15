Fall And Winter Boots That Will Keep Your Toes Warm Until Spring

Dressing appropriately for the weather is the best way to get the most out of the Canadian fall and winter seasons and one of those ways is choosing functional — but still fashionable — boots.

Whether you’re embracing autumn with chic ankle boots and street stylish combats, or turning to warm winter boots, we’ve got some pretty awesome picks for your tootsies.

Of course, taking care of the shoes you already own is a great way to save money and keep a sustainable closet, but if you’re in the market for a new pair check out our list below for some of the best fall and winter boots to keep your feet feeling fab until spring returns.

Best fall and winter boots

Sustainable and on trend, these military-inspired Reilly combat boots from Aldo’s Love Planet A Sustainable Collection are everything we need to embrace fall.

We’ll walk all day in these lace-up boots (which come in white, bone, and black) thanks to their comfy cushioned footbed and soft fit, and we appreciate that the CleanStep technology used to design them helps clean polluted water.

We’re all about supporting Canadian brands and these slip-on, water-resistant fleece-lined boots with recycled insulation are bound to be a family fave (yes, you can match with your mini, too!).

We’re obsessed with how light and cozy these boots feel while fighting cold temperatures thanks to Glacierguard technology designed to trap and retain heat.

We consider these stylish, 100 per cent waterproof, faux fur-lined boots our secret weapon against the most frigid temperatures. They’re tested for comfort in up to -50 C and their Neo-Tech insulation keeps toesies dry, while their Max-Wick ensures we stay cool instead of sweaty.

It’s no surprise that Roots, an iconic brand steeped in Canadiana, offers the ultimate in winter footwear to combat our frosty climate.

This Nordic Winter Boot is as cozy as it is cute (the men’s version is just as cool) thanks to its insulation, soft sherpa lining and waterproof leather, while a rubber outsole provides all the traction we need to enjoy our winter activities.

Fall 2020 is all about feeling cozy as far as we’re concerned, and these faux suede slip-on boots are the perfect antidote to chilly weather.

Perfect for popping on for a trip to the grocery store, weekend walks or after-work comfort, these boots are like a soft hug for our feet, keeping us snuggly warm with ease.

An essential boot for your fall wardrobe, this vegan take on a classic Chelsea boot hits this season’s nouveau grunge trend and works with literally everything we own.

These boots wear in perfectly and will be a staple for seasons to come (thumbs up to sustainability!), and with a slip-resistant sole we’re confident they’ll take us everywhere we want to go in style.

These chic animal print boots from Toronto brand Maguire are a functional and fashionable way to boost our mood this season. Handmade craftsmanship and exquisite style make these boots a #TreatYourself addition to any fall ensemble.

From trenches to wide legged trousers, these beauties will have us taking on autumn in a stylish stride.

These hiking boots don’t mess around when it comes to standing up to snowy soggy weather. Designed with Thinsulate insulation, welded overlays and sturdy lug soles, they’re your best bet to keep your feet dry, and with cushioned footbeds and insoles you’re bound to stay warm and cozy, too.

These adorable rain boots will keep your feet protected from showers while looking so chic you’ll want to wear them all the time!

Waterproof with a non-slip sole, these slip-on boots are available in a rainbow of colours, and sure to brighten everyone’s day.