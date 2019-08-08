Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images Norman Powell, #24 of the Toronto Raptors, dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, June 10.

Working for the Raptors may be the Canada’s new dream job. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of this year’s NBA champions, has come out on top in a ranking of the country’s top-rated workplaces, as measured by employees. Indeed’s annual survey looked at 1.3 million employee reviews on its company pages to rank companies by worker satisfaction. It largely excludes small businesses, as there needs to be a minimum of 50 reviews for a company to be considered.

MLSE’s rise to the top has been meteoric: It didn’t even place in the top 25 in last year’s ranking. But the excitement at the company must have been building before that June night when the Raps clinched the championship, because the survey looked at reviews from June 2017 to June 2019, cutting off the month of the championship win. MLSE is Toronto’s professional sports behemoth. It also owns the Maple Leafs and Toronto FC. “[MLSE is] a great place to work with lots of room for learning,” an unidentified employee told Indeed. “Workplace culture centres around Toronto-centric experiences and it’s nice to feel like you’re a part of the team and adding to that atmosphere.” Watch: Precarious employment is on the rise. Here are some ideas on what to do about it. Story continues below.

Among other top rankers were Fairmont Hotels, last year’s number-one entrant, and a number of banks ― TD, RBC, CIBC and Desjardins ― that frequently perform well on this survey. In its report, Indeed said the idea of “employee experience” is becoming more important as companies compete for workers in an increasingly tight labour market. “As a result, companies are increasingly emphasizing certain aspects that, when combined, offer a top-notch employee experience, including compensation and benefits, work-life balance, culture, management, and job security and advancement,” Indeed said. “Now more than ever, job seekers are taking these factors into account when looking for their next job.”

As if to illustrate the point, new data from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, released this week, shows that Canada’s labour shortage remained at a record high in the second quarter of this year. There were 429,000 unfilled positions for three months or more in Canada, the CFIB reported. British Columbia and Quebec have the most severe worker shortages, with 3.9 per cent of all jobs unfilled in both places. The two provinces account for nearly half of the unfilled jobs in Canada.

