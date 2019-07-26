Beyoncé Just Clarified The #BrownSkinGirlChallenge In The Best Way

Beyoncé is always watching. Not in a creepy way, but in a kind of omniscient, maternal way, like she’s periodically checking in on the world, just to make sure everything’s still in order, still as she left it.

Following the release of her album “The Lion King: The Gift,” the superstar musician must have noticed the conversation around her song, “Brown Skin Girl,” which opens with the youthful voice of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and plays sweetly as an ode to dark-skinned Black women.

The song inspired the viral hashtag, #BrownSkinGirlChallenge, under which Black women could be found celebrating their own beauty, often alongside their siblings or their daughters.