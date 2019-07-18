LIVING
07/18/2019 17:20 EDT

Beyoncé Pulled Off This Sneaky Dress Hack To Meet Meghan Markle

Did you catch it?

What happens when a duchess meets a queen, when a queen meets a duchess? What do they wear? At the London premiere of “The Lion King,” when Beyoncé met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Beyoncé had a subtle way of keeping things low-key — even in a shimmering gold gown with a super-high leg slit.

