TORONTO — Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year.

Andreescu is the first tennis player to win the award. The native of Mississauga, Ont., became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title when she defeated American star Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open.

“Wow, I’m so thankful for this award. I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal,” said Andreescu. “None of my success this year would have been possible without the support from all of Canada.”

The winner of the Toronto Star award is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country. Andreescu was a unanimous choice for this year’s award.