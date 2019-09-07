Bianca Andreescu’s has had one hell of a year. In a couple of months, through pure tenacity and winning multiple titles, the 19-year-old found herself moving up 195 spots in the world tennis ranking. On Saturday, after defeating her idol Serena Williams and nabbing Canada’s first U.S. Open title, Andreescu now ranks as the 14th best player in the world. Andreescu herself seemed like she could barely believed it happened.

Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images Bianca Andreescu reacts after winning her match against Serena Williams during the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament on Sept. 7th, 2019.

And she’s not the only one. Canadians everywhere can’t hold back their excitement. Everyone from the prime minister to Canadian olympic stars like Scott Moir joined in to celebrate Andreescu’s historic win.

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorthhttps://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

So proud that she’s Canadian! 🇨🇦💪👏 #SheTheNorthpic.twitter.com/6g55zZkFcE — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) September 7, 2019

Holy Mackinaw!!! Such amazing support for Serena at Flushing Meadows... but you should hear the entire country explode north of the border. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ You’ve made history and we are so proud of you! #shethenorth — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) September 7, 2019

Andreescu’s is truly a champion with a Canadian story. She grew up as the daughter of Romanian immigrants in Mississauga, Ont. Her parents and adorable pup Coco made their own mark at her games, catching people’s attention for their sweet looks and unwavering support for their daughter.

Could not be more proud to be Canadian right now. The winner of the #USOpen2019 is the daughter of immigrants. She humble, kind and hard working. And “sorry”. Canadian through and through @Bandreescu_ is all of us. #SheTheNorth 🇨🇦 — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) September 7, 2019

People in Andreescu’s hometown of Mississauga followed along with the game wherever they could - huddled around screens in backyards, bars and homes. Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie congratulated Andreescu’s win with a promise to hand her a key to the city.

She did it! #SheTheNorth. First Canadian to win a Grand Slam. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on winning the #USOpen Title 🏆 We are so proud of you! The key to the City of #Mississauga is yours forever 🎾🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pHliqQrOf4 — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 7, 2019

Andreescu even got a shoutout from Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, whom she credits with getting her into the professional leagues. Genie Bouchard, another Canadian tennis star who also made her name as a Canadian finalist in the 2014 Wimbledon tournament dubbed Andreescu’s win as “Canadian history.”

Romania is very proud of you 🤗🇷🇴 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 7, 2019

But it wasn’t just Canadians joining in on the hype. Even Chrissy Teigen was shocked by Andreescu’s historic game, especially given her age. She also got a shoutout from tennis legend Billie-Jean King, a formerly No. 1 ranked player known for challenging gender-parity in the sport.

@Bandreescu_ 19 years old holy cow we get so many more years of watching you. congratulations! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2019

Even other Canadian champions, like Raptors player Pascal Siakim recognized Andreescu’s hustle, swapping out the Raptors hashtag associated with #WeTheNorth for one that celebrates her. The City of Toronto paid homage to the victory with gold light. Everyone is about #SheTheNorth.

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorthpic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

Even Serena Williams, who had previously lost the Rogers Cup to Andreescu after pulling out because of an injury, couldn’t help but beam in pride for the 19-year-old champion.

The two share a giggle. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NLjOiZ4VI2 — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 7, 2019