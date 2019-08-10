EPA/WARREN TODA/THE CANADIAN PRESS Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates her in the semifinal match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2019.

TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu dropped to her knees and covered her face in visible relief before kissing the Aviva Centre’s hardcourt after advancing to the Rogers Cup final. Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., held on for a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin of the United States on Saturday afternoon. The 19-year-old won on her fifth match point to become the first Canadian to make the Rogers Cup women’s final in 50 years. Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in the 1969 final, when the tournament was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.

EPA/WARREN TODA Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates her win over Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, 09 August 2019.

It’s Andreescu’s first tournament back from a right-shoulder injury that has sidelined her since the French Open in May. Saturday’s win was Andreescu’s first at the Rogers Open that did not go three sets. She has been on the court more than any other player at this year’s Rogers Cup at 10 hours 54 minutes. All that playing after a lengthy layoff has taken a toll. Andreescu needed to have her legs wrapped and taped during the second set of a gritty quarterfinal win over Karolina Pliskova on Friday. Watch: ‘It’s been a crazy ride’: Bianca Andreescu on her start to 2019. Story continues below.

She was taped up again for the semifinal against Kenin, the last woman to beat Andreescu in a full match at the Mexico Open in Acapulco back in February. Andreescu has now won 16 consecutive matches where she has not retired due to injury, including victories over six of the top 10 players in the WTA. Her world ranking will raise from 27th to at least 19th. She’ll play the winner of the second semifinal between American Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. Andreescu brought her drop shot back against Kenin after rarely employing it against Pliskova. Her most deft use of the light touch came in the eighth game of the first set.

EPA/WARREN TODA Bianca Andreescu lies on the court after her semifinal win at the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2019.

She telegraphed going for an overhand smash but then just tapped the ball to drop her shot neatly in bounds. Kenin banged her racket off the net in frustration as the Aviva Centre crowd roared its approval. Another drop shot sealed the first set for Andreescu. Kenin was able to return the Canadian’s first drop shot on set point but Andreescu was in perfect position to send another one right back, to the delight of the fans. Kenin held her first lead of the match in the second set when a series of unforced errors by Andreescu gave the American a 2-1 advantage. Andreescu responded, however, by winning four consecutive games. She took a 4-2 lead on the set when a sure-fire winner by Kenin clipped the net and landed out of bounds. Andreescu then rolled to a 5-2 lead before Kenin finally took a game point back.

Despite the vocal support of the sold-out crowd, Andreescu struggled to close out Kenin, putting several shots into the net to virtually hand two game points to the American and tie the set 5-5. Andresscu finally saved on love to take a 6-5 lead when Kenin’s return on her serve went wide. After that point Kenin asked for a medical timeout and left the court to be attended to by a trainer. Andreescu sat calmly with a towel draped over her face with only her hair bun poking out during the three-minute break. That set up a lengthy game that went to seven deuces and stretched to nearly 13 minutes of play, with neither player able to finish the other off.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Bianca Andreescu celebrates after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2019.