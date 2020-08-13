Bianca Andreescu Won't Defend U.S. Open Title, Citing Pandemic

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bianca Andreescu kisses her trophy after winning the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, 2019 in New York.

Canadians will have to wait another year to watch our favourite tennis phenom take to the U.S. Open court and defend her title. Bianca Andreescu announced on Instagram Thursday that she will not be participating in this year’s tournament, citing challenges including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year,” Andreescu wrote. “I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.” WATCH: Canadian tennis champ Bianca Andreescu is Queen of the North. Story continues below.

Last summer, Andreescu captured hearts across Canada after winning both the Canadian Open and U.S. Open over tennis superstar Serena Williams. The now-20-year-old was also named the Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year and Canada’s Athlete of the Year for 2019. During her epic run last summer, Andreescu earned praise on and off the court for her big personality and high energy play style. Her family — notably mom Maria and poodle Coco — also became celebrities unto themselves.

From preaching meditation as the key to success to showing up with fellow superstar Penny Oleksiak to a Raptors game, Canadians have fallen in love with the superstar from Mississauga, Ont. With classic Canadian politeness, Andreescu’s fans were largely supportive of her choice to bow out of the U.S. Open, noting that we’ll likely have plenty of opportunities to see the 20-year-old win titles in the future.

