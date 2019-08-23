BERLIN — An 800-year-old German city that’s been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn’t really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that’s true.

Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros (nearly $1.5 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are “no limits to creativity” for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.