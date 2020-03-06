Bring Down Prices Or Face More Competition, Feds Tell Big 3 Telcos

Getty Images People are seen here using their smartphones in this stock photo. The federal government says wireless prices are still too high, especially for plans in the two- to six-gigabyte range.

TORONTO — The federal government is giving Canada’s three largest wireless carriers two years to bring prices down by 25 per cent and is setting aside spectrum in an upcoming auction in order to further boost competition. Industry Minister Navdeep Bains said Thursday that the incumbents Bell, Telus and Rogers must reduce prices for their wireless plans in the two- to six-gigabyte range by 25 per cent from where they were at the start of this year. “Prices have come down in the top tier and bottom tier plans, but in the mid-tier, between the two and six gigabyte space, prices have not come down significantly, and we’re going to follow through on a campaign commitment to reduce prices,” said Bains. The reductions would see two gigabyte plans fall to $37.50 from $50, while six gigabyte plans would fall to $45 from $60. If incumbents don’t meet the targets, the government could take action on spectrum allocation or change its policy on whether smaller carriers could use the infrastructure of incumbents, said Bains. The government will also start rolling out quarterly reports to track the progress of the big telecoms in reaching the targets, with the first out in April. Watch: Here’s why your cellphone bills are so insanely high. Story continues below.

Bell said policies that discourage investment put jobs and innovation at risk and that it’s “the worst time to jeopardize” the wireless industry as it prepares for major investments in 5G network. Rogers said it operates in a highly competitive market that continues to deliver more affordability and value, and the company is always evolving its services to meet the needs of Canadians. Telus said it was “extremely disappointing” that the pricing policy only targets the national carriers and that this was “yet another punitive action” by the federal government against the companies that have built Canada’s wireless infrastructure. The government policy comes as a 2019 pricing report showed regional carriers had plans priced substantially lower than the big three carriers, though the wireless space in Canada has shifted substantially since much of the data was gathered last May. One of the biggest changes is the shift by the big three to 10 gigabyte wireless plans with no overage penalties, which has helped lead to significant price reductions by the incumbents in numerous categories. The report noted that between May and September last year, incumbent prices dropped by 30 per cent for two gigabyte plans and 24 per cent for five gigabyte plans.