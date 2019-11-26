Bill 21 'Overwhelmingly' Impacting Women More Than Men: Lawyer

Christinne Muschi / Reuters People protest Quebec's new Bill 21, which will ban teachers, police, government lawyers and others in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as Muslim head coverings and Sikh turbans, in Montreal on June 17, 2019.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s secularism law has a disproportionate impact on women and is therefore unconstitutional, lawyers for opponents to Bill 21 argued in front of the province’s highest court Tuesday. A national Muslim organization, a civil liberties group and a university student who wears an Islamic head scarf are arguing the law is a direct violation of sexual equality guarantees in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “This law was applied ... and the impact is overwhelmingly — if not exclusively — on women,” Olga Redko, a lawyer for the applicants, told the Quebec Court of Appeal judges. Quebec’s secularism law prohibits public sector workers deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work. Watch: Quebec secularism bill won’t change what we wear. Story continues below video.

Redko is invoking Section 28 of the charter, which states the rights and freedoms in the document are guaranteed equally to men and women. The argument is a new one, which her legal team didn’t invoke during their unsuccessful application to Superior Court in July. Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau ruled July 18 that the groups and the student failed to demonstrate Bill 21, adopted last June, was creating enough damage to warrant a stay of the central components of the law while their full legal challenge is heard. Yergeau noted in his written ruling that the applicants were severely limited in their stay application because Bill 21 invokes the Canadian Constitution’s notwithstanding clause. That clause prevents citizens from challenging the law for violating fundamental rights and liberties protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. However Section 28 is not covered by the notwithstanding clause.