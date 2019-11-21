EDMONTON — The Alberta government has passed a bill to fire election commissioner Lorne Gibson, raising questions about the future of his investigation into Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party. Kenney’s government introduced the bill on Monday and invoked time limits on all three stages of debate. It passed on Thursday. Government house leader Jason Nixon said it was his understanding that Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell would sign the bill into law Friday. NDP Leader Rachel Notley said it was a dark day for democracy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta conference in Edmonton Alta, on Friday.

Gibson was tasked with investigating election fundraising and advertising irregularities. “The UCP premier saw his party operatives and insiders being investigated for fraud, forgery, and illegal donations in a leadership race tied to his campaign,” said Notley. “So he drafted legislation to effectively circumvent that independent investigation by terminating the investigator. “Bill 22 sets a very, very dangerous precedent that Jason Kenney will overrule the will of the people in order to enforce his own, with no regard to the rule of law.” The bill makes the election commissioner’s job a staff position under chief electoral officer Glen Resler rather than an independent office of the legislature, and specifies that Gibson’s contract be terminated. NDP says investigation will end The New Democrats have predicted that Gibson’s firing will have a chilling effect and the investigation will die. The UCP has said it’s strictly a cost-saving move and there is nothing stopping a new election commissioner from continuing the investigation. Kenney addressed the bill Thursday afternoon, taking questions from viewers on Facebook from Texas, where he has been all week on a trade mission. Kenney said the move saves money, about $1 million over five years, and restores election investigations to the way they were under the chief electoral officer before the prior NDP government created Gibson’s job in 2018.

If we did this (change) two years from now or five years from now we’d get the same complaints. Jason Kenney