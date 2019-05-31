Sean Kilpatrick/CP Bill Blair stands during question period in the House of Commons in West Block on Feb. 5, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says no options have been ruled out to clamp down on guns “designed to hunt people” as it weighs new measures against assault-style rifles and handguns. The sharply worded statement from the office of Bill Blair, the minister leading the review, comes amid concerns from gun-control advocates that such rifles are becoming more readily available on the legal market. Firearms groups, meanwhile, fear the government is poised to penalize law-abiding owners in the name of appearing tough on criminals. At the very least, the Liberals are sharpening their message amid rumours of a possible ban of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — which that has prompted firearms groups to encourage Canadians to rush out and buy one while they still can. Watch: Tony Clement asks if Liberals have ‘secret plan’ to ban legal firearms

“Assault-style rifles are military weapons designed to hunt people, and not animals, in the most efficient manner possible that maximizes the body count at minimum effort,” Blair’s office said in a statement to The Canadian Press. “These weapons are for use in the battlefield, but too often they have been brought into our communities and used to target and kill law enforcement, women, members of the LGBTQ2S community, religious observers and children doing nothing more than attending class. “There is no option that will be discounted and all possibilities will be considered.” The Senate recently approved a federal bill that will expand the scope of background checks on those who want to acquire guns, strengthen record-keeping requirements for sellers and require purchasers to present valid firearms licences. But the Liberals have long been eyeing additional measures. The process took on new urgency after a shooting last July in Toronto that killed two people, injured 13, led to the gunman’s death and left a neighbourhood deeply shaken.