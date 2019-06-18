Bill Blair Hints New Gun-Control Measures To Wait Until After Election

Chad Hipolito/CP Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair speaks during a press conference in Victoria on March 27, 2019.

OTTAWA — Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair says more must be done to address gun violence, but is also signalling that no new measures will be taken before the fall election. Steps could — and should — be taken to prevent the theft, illegal diversion and cross-border smuggling of handguns, Blair said Tuesday. As he entered a cabinet meeting, Blair emphasized the importance of secure storage of firearms to prevent them from being stolen and ending up in the wrong hands. Watch: Blair speaks to media about gun control

The government is also open to working with municipalities to allow them to decide exactly where, or even if, firearms can be stored within their boundaries, he said. However, the parliamentary sitting is expected to conclude shortly and the government is scrambling to tie up loose ends before the summer recess and an election campaign likely to begin in September. “Some of this would require regulatory and legislative change,” Blair said. “And I think it’s important not only to do the right thing, but to take the time to do it right.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Blair last August to study the possibility of a ban on handguns and assault-style rifles after a shooting spree in Toronto. A recently released summary of a federal consultation said Canadians were divided on the idea.