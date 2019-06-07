Jonathan Hayward/CP Tug boats prepare an oil tanker to go under the Second Narrows bridge after it left Kinder Morgan marine terminal in Burrard Inlet just outside of metro Vancouver, B.C., on May, 1, 2018.

OTTAWA — The Senate passed up a chance Thursday to kill the Trudeau government’s bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia. Senators voted 53-38 to reject a committee report that recommended that Bill C-48 be scrapped; one senator abstained. But that’s not a guarantee the bill will survive. A number of Independent senators are opposed to C-48 but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate’s transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory. They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill. Watch: Liberal MP calls on Senate to pass tanker ban bill

The report asserted that the bill will divide the country, inflame separatist sentiment in Alberta and stoke resentment of Indigenous Peoples. It also maintained the bill is “politically motivated” and accused the Trudeau government of intentionally setting out to destroy the economy of Alberta, where the Liberals have little hope of winning seats in this fall’s federal election, in order to curry political favour in B.C. and other regions where the governing party is more competitive. Had senators voted to accept the committee report, the bill would have been killed immediately. By rejecting the report, senators have ensured the bill will proceed to third reading in the Senate, during which amendments can be proposed. Some independent senators have signalled their support for changes that would, among other things, allow for a shipping corridor through the restricted area. Others would like to change the permanent nature of the ban on oil tankers, allowing it to be lifted after a certain period of time or under certain circumstances.