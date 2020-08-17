Justin Tang/CP Bill Morneau participates in a remote TV interview in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on July 8, 2020.

Bill Morneau has resigned as Canada’s finance minister.

Morneau made the announcement Monday evening after meeting with the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day to inform his boss that he will not be seeing re-election and will be stepping down as a member of Parliament.

“It’s never been my plan to run for more than two federal election cycles,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

He said the prime minister did not ask him to resign.

Morneau said he’s setting his sights on another job and will spend the next few weeks preparing a bid to be the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development.

“The prime minister has given me full support in this quest,” he said.

Morneau has served as Trudeau’s finance minister since Liberals came to power in 2015. His departure opens up a seat in the riding of Toronto Centre, a Liberal stronghold.

The news follows weeks of anonymous leaks by Liberals about a growing rift between Trudeau and his finance minister. The Globe and Mail reported the men held differing views on the ballooning deficit and emergency COVID-19 spending measures. Reuters reported the discord stems from disagreement over proposed funding for green initiatives.

To cool speculation over Morneau’s future in cabinet, the prime minister issued a statement last week expressing “full confidence” in his finance minister.

The resignation is the latest twist in events after weeks of pressure dogged Morneau following revelations of his links to the WE Charity, part of a bigger controversy which has rocked the Liberal government.

Morneau faces an ethics investigation over his involvement in the Liberal government’s decision to award WE Charity a since-scrapped deal to administer a $912-million student-grant program. The Toronto-based international organization stood to earn $43.5 million if it successfully ran the program.

The Toronto MP apologized for not recusing himself from discussions dealing with WE, given that one of his daughters has done contract work for the organization and the other has been an unpaid speaker at WE events.

Morneau revealed, while appearing before the House of Commons finance committee last month, that he repaid the WE organization $41,366 to cover travel expenses for family trips to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017. He also told the committee that his wife donated $100,000 to the WE organization in the last two years.

