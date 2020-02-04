Billie Eilish’s dreamy Vogue covers show the Grammy sweepster in her moody element, but they’re clouded by what Eilish told the magazine about her relationship with Drake.
The “Bad Guy” singer took issue with social media’s reactions to a 2019 interview where she revealed the 33-year-old was texting her when she was 17.
“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Eilish said in her Vogue cover story. “Everybody’s so sensitive.”
Watch the video above to find out what else she’s called those who say Drake is creepy and which other teen starlet Drake’s been chastised about.