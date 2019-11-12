As a teenager, Onika Dainty knew she was depressed. But when she experienced her first manic episode at age 24, she didn’t know what was going on — and neither did her family. Her Guyanese mother had grown up believing that mental illness was something you could pray away, and it took the whole family a long time to understand why that wasn’t possible.

Dainty was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She’s had manic episodes that were scary, and has spent about a year altogether in psychiatric care facilities.

But despite all of that, she doesn’t hate her diagnosis: being bipolar “is a very special and unique part of who I am,” she said. And while her mental illness is something she needs to manage on a daily basis, she’s a writer and speaker, and hosts her own podcast about living with a mental illness.

Watch the video above to see how Dainty learned to embrace the complexity of what’s going on in her brain.