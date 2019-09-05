Peter Dazeley via Getty Images A new Canadian study is the first to look into the potential link between teen birth control use and depression.

Teenage girls who take the birth control pill may be more likely to develop depression as adults, new research from University of British Colombia suggests. The study, published last week in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, surveyed 1,236 American women about their use of oral contraception and their history of major depressive disorders. It found that women who started taking the pill as teens were between 1.7 and three times more likely to develop clinical depression later in life, compared to both women who had either started taking the pill as adults and women who had never taken it. "We can't say for sure [that] pill use causes depression," the study's main author Christine Anderl explained to HuffPost Canada. "But we really did try to control for every single variable in the data set that we thought might provide an alternative explanation, and it never changed anything about the effect. If anything, sometimes the relationship became a bit stronger." How the pill works Most oral contraceptives work by releasing estrogen and progesterone. Those synthetic hormones interact with the body's natural estrogen and progesterone, keeping the body's hormone levels consistent, so that eggs can't mature and the uterine lining can't develop in a way that will allow a fertilized egg to implant. The pill also changes the cervical mucus, which also makes implantation harder.