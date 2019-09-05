Black Bear Kills U.S. Woman In ‘Extremely Rare’ Northern Ontario Attack

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — A black bear has killed a Minnesota woman on a secluded island in Canadian waters in an attack that experts call extremely rare. Catherine Sweatt-Mueller, 62, of Maple Plain, Minn., was staying with her parents in a remote cabin on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake in northern Ontario when she was killed, Ontario Provincial Police said. Police Const. Jim Davis said Sweatt-Mueller went outside Sunday evening when she heard her two dogs barking, but she never returned, the Star Tribune reported. The dogs, one of them injured, returned to the cabin. Her parents, who are in their 80s, also were on the island and her mother called police, Davis said. Officers found a bear standing over Sweatt-Mueller’s body and shot the animal. Watch: A young black bear was caught sleeping in a bathroom. Story continues below.

Davis told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he could not say what caused the attack. While authorities typically handle complaints about bears rooting through garbage summer through fall, he said there have been no reports of bears attacking people. “The family is, of course, very devastated,” Davis said. “The officers on the scene were fairly devastated to deliver the news,” he added. “We can’t believe a bear attacked a person.” The bear is being sent for testing at the University of Guelph, and a necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed to help determine if there were any physical reasons for the bear’s abnormal behaviour, Maimoona Dinani, a media relations officer for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a statement. No one witnessed the attack, Dinani added. “Attacks of this nature are extremely rare and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Dinani said. The last fatal bear attack in Ontario was in 2005.