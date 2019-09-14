A resident of Port Moody, B.C., got quite the Friday the 13th surprise when they heard their car alarm go off early in the morning.

Upon investigation, they discovered something completely unexpected: a black bear had climbed into their unlocked vehicle and then gotten stuck inside.

A video posted by Port Moody Police on Twitter shows the bear wreaking havoc after locking itself inside, pulling at seatbelts and trying to escape.

“How does a bear get into somebody’s car and lock the door?” A person can be heard asking behind the camera.