Gorgeous Photo Series Casts Black Girls As Disney Princesses

CreativeSoul Photoraphy CreativeSoul's take on Cinderella.

Disney, start taking notes.

Earlier this week, Atlanta-based photography studio CreativeSoul teamed up with hairstylist LaChanda Gatson to create a series of photos of Disney princesses. Except this time, the princesses are all young Black girls.

The project is “aimed at redefining and reimagining the traditional princess with their own dash of style, culture and swag,” Kahran Bethencourt, who runs CreativeSoul with her husband Regis, told HuffPost Canada in an email.

“The goal is to inspire more girls around the world to start seeing themselves as regal princesses.”

CreativeSoul Photography Snow White, as reimagined by CreativeSoul.

CreativeSoul Photography The company's take on Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

CreativeSoul Photography Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog," as reimagined by CreativeSoul.

The series quickly went viral after being posted on Facebook. Many of the comments are from parents of young Black daughters who don’t often get to see girls who look like them.

“My 4-year old-daughter loves all the Disney princesses. A couple months ago she told me she wanted to be a white princess,” one user wrote. “I suggested Tiana but she said no. But she has looked at all the pictures in this post about 3 times all the way through. Ooing and aaahing the whole time.”

The response has been gratifying, Bethencourt told Today.

“Traditionally, little girls want to be the princesses, but they didn’t see themselves represented,” she told the outlet, adding that lot of parents have reached out to say something like “‘Gosh, we didn’t know that we needed this, but we did.’”

CreativeSoul Photography CreativeSoul's take on Rapunzel.

There’s only one official Black Disney princess: Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.” That movie didn’t come out until 2009.

A live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” announced last fall, cast Halle Bailey in the title role. Having a Black actress and singer as Ariel in a story that includes hypnotic sea-witches and a talking crab was apparently too much suspension of disbelief for some people, and there was an inevitable racist backlash.

But Bailey handled it with grace. “I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” she told reporters. “I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater, and it’s going to be beautiful.”