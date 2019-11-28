Black Friday Fashion Deals On Everything From Boots To Coats

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Is there ever a better – or more overwhelming – time to shop than Black Friday? All the stores are fighting for your attention, offering tempting deals to make you want to stock up, but it can be hard to know where to look.

Here are nine exciting deals to get in on if your wardrobe needs a pick-me-up.

Faux fur bomber jacket from ASOS

ASOS

It’s like getting a hug from the Cookie Monster, but if the Cookie Monster made the college baseball team. Save more than $40 on this plush jacket and get 25% off everything at ASOS with the promo code BIG25.

Nude ankle boots from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

With an asymmetrical capped toe and a modern block heel, these boots put a subtly stylish spin on everything from skinny jeans to midi dresses. Use the promo code HAVEABALL to save 30% off everything at Anthropologie.

High rise trail tight leggings from Eddie Bauer



Eddie Bauer

Nothing says high-performance outdoors gear like Eddie Bauer. Grab your new favourite pair of hiking leggings for 50% off in indigo blue, grey or black.

Rose gold puffer vest

GAP

Celebrate those savings with a gold medal ― or a shimmery gilet. Throw it on over a jacket to add some sparkle to winter looks. Use promo code BLKFRIDAY to save 50% off everything at GAP, and an additional 10% with promo code BESTEVER.

Double gussets ankle boots from Mark’s

Mark's

Black Chelsea boots are a fashion staple that go with anything and everything, and the low-key zipper on these makes taking them on and off a breeze. Nab these boots for half price.

Faux fur trim duffle coat from ASOS

ASOS

The fuzzy collar and cuffs add an extra dimension to this classic Miss Selfridge coat. Zip it up to your neck on those super chilly days, knowing you saved $50. Get 25% off everything at ASOS with the promo code BIG25.

Lightweight max sport bra from Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret

You know what Buy One, Get One Free at Victoria’s Secret means? Time for two new bras. This eye-catching triangle design promises lightweight fit but heavyweight support while working on your fitness. To redeem offer, enter promo code BUY1GET1 at checkout.

Short-sleeved black jumpsuit from Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak

Enjoy 30% off everything at Frank and Oak with promo code BF30. The fact they will plant a tree for every item ordered on Black Friday makes you feel good about ordering customizable outfit options.

Flannel shirt from Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer