Dominik Bindl via Getty Images In her forthcoming movie "The Rhythm Section," Lively plays a mother who loses her family in a plane crash.

Blake Lively is an actress, which is another way of saying she’s incredibly busy.

As it happens, the 32-year-old mom-of-three is even busier than usual these days, since she’s in the midst of promoting her new movie, “The Rhythm Section.” That means she’s pinballing between glitzy red carpet premieres, national talk show appearances, and whatever else you’re required to do on a hectic press tour. But wait ... there’s more.

Lively is also the mother of an infant (she gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child, a girl, in the fall), and her elaborate schedule has not split her focus. On Wednesday, the fashionable actress gave her followers the slightest glimpse into her life as a working mother, by sharing a photo to social media of her latest and greatest travel accessory: her breast pump.

On her Instagram story, Lively shared a photo of not just any old breast pump, but a Medela breast pump — a medical grade, state-of-the-art electric pump that amounts to nothing if not the ultimate mom flex.

Blake Lively shares a photo of her breast pump in an Instagram story.

LOOK AT THAT PUMP!!

Parents who have pumped will recognize the style: it’s the Medela Symphony, a $2,000 double-pump electric beast. 💪💪

Lively snapped the photo during a stop she’d made at The Wing, an exclusive, woman-focused co-working space that has locations in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Chicago, among other places.

Some embellishments she added to the image: a muscled bicep with the word “mom” tattooed inside a heart; the word “PUMP” hovering just above the Medela; and, just to be punny, the word “PUMPS” just above a pair of Azzedine Alaïa high heel shoes. (To flex, for some, is just a casual second nature.)

Now that Lively and Ryan Reynolds have had a few months to adjust to living as a family of five, it seems the couple are really starting to feel it.

Adding a third daughter into the family has been “like going from two to 3,000. We have so many children. We are outnumbered,” Lively said, laughing, when she appeared on “Good Morning America” earlier this week. “It’s a lot. People say that from two to three [kids], it’s the same, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy. But I’m here!”

Lively has also opened up about how her two older daughters James, five, and Inez, three, have been adjusting to their new little sister. James, apparently, loves it. But Inez isn’t so in love with being the middle child.

“It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good,” Lively said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (who, if you recall, has a special place in Lively’s eldest daughter’s heart).

″[Inez] sort of, like, pretends to play with her. So in the beginning, our oldest was loving on her, being very maternal. And our middle daughter just ... keeps away from her,” Lively continued. “And then I said to her, I said, ‘You know, you’re going to teach her everything she knows! You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse — anything you want.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’”