Bloc Quebecois Against Fast-Tracking New NAFTA Ratification

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet arrives for a press conference after his caucus meeting on Jan. 21, 2020 in Montreal.

MONTREAL — The Bloc Quebecois plans to stand in the way of a fast-track adoption of the new trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he wants to approve the updated North American free-trade agreement quickly, adding that he plans to table legislation to ratify it next week.

But Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet told reporters after a caucus meeting in Montreal later in the day that his party will not agree to fast-track the deal. The Bloc, he said, wants the text of the agreement to be studied in committee and debated in the House of Commons.

Blanchet said the final deal reached in December does not provide the same protections for Quebec’s aluminum industry as it does for the steel industry and Ontario’s auto-manufacturing sector.

“I’m sorry to rain on their parade,” Blanchet said. The discussions regarding what’s in the deal “aren’t over,” he added.

Story continues below.