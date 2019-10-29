Bloc Quebecois Want Judicial Recount In 2 Ridings Won By Liberals

The Bloc Quebecois is seeking judicial recounts in two Quebec federal ridings narrowly won by the Liberals during the Oct. 21 election.

The party said today it made a request in Quebec Superior Court for a recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga and said it would make a similar demand for a riding in Quebec City.

Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada won Hochelaga by 328 votes over Bloc candidate Simon Marchand.

Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon lost by 325 votes to former Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos in the riding of Quebec.

A source in the Bloc Quebecois who was not authorized to speak publicly said there were discrepancies between the final result and the number of votes counted in the ballot boxes, for both ridings.

The Liberals won 35 of Quebec’s 78 federal electoral seats on election day, compared to the Bloc, which won 32.