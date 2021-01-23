Using Blood Thinners To Treat COVID Could Reduce Strain On ICUs: Trials

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal on Saturday.

TORONTO — Canadian scientists say blood thinners appear to prevent some COVID-19 patients with moderate illness from deteriorating further, offering a “massive” advance in treatment they expect will ease suffering and lesson strain on hospital ICUs.

University Health Network scientist Ewan Goligher said Friday that blood thinners could soon be part of standard care after the interim results of global trials showed Heparin reduced the probability of requiring life support by about a third.

The news comes on the heels of promising early data for another COVID-19 drug targeting seniors, as health systems across the country wrestle with the impact of a recent surge in cases and long-term care homes battle devastating outbreaks.

Considering how many people around the world end up in intensive care because of COVID-19, Goligher said this finding is “massive.”

“They’re very, very ill, they’re often in the ICU for a long time. It’s a devastating life event,” Goligher, a critical care physician at Toronto General Hospital, said of the patients he sees.

“Even if they do survive, it means immense suffering, and to prevent people from becoming critically ill is huge.”

Cheap and wildly available treatment

Interim results of clinical trials spanning five continents in more than 300 hospitals suggest full-dose blood thinners could significantly reduce the number of severe cases that are now straining health-care systems.

The study involved more than 1,300 moderately ill patients admitted to hospital, including hundreds of people admitted to hospitals across Canada.

Researchers found the full dose was more effective than the lower dose typically administered to prevent blood clots in hospitalized patients.

Goligher, co-chair of the therapeutic anticoagulation domain of the trial, said he expected patients at his downtown hospital would be on routine blood thinners “imminently,” and “fully expected” hospitals around the world would, too.

“Before people change their practice they’re going to want to see the full paper published so we’re working very hard now to write up the results and get them published in a high impact journal,” he said.

“One of the exciting things about this treatment is that Heparin is already cheap, widely available, and available in low and middle-income countries, as well as countries like Canada and the United States. So this is a cheap therapy that can make a significant impact on outcomes for patients.”