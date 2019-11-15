Bobby Orr Blasts Sportsnet For ‘Disgraceful’ Canning Of Don Cherry

Legendary defenceman Bobby Orr has blasted Sportsnet for firing Don Cherry.

In an interview with Boston radio station WEEI on Thursday, Orr called the decision to sack his former Bruins coach “disgraceful.”

“I know Grapes better than anybody,” Orr said. “He’s not a bigot and he’s not a racist. This guy is the most generous, caring guy that I know. What they’ve done to him up there is disgraceful, it really is. It’s a new world I guess. Freedom of speech doesn’t matter.”

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Monday following his comments on “Hockey Night in Canada,” which many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

“You people that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said last Saturday on his “Coach’s Corner” segment. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”