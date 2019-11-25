OTTAWA — A Transport Canada official is urging global aviation regulators not to let Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft fly again until the company removes anti-stall software that has been tied to two crashes that killed 346 people. The federal department has confirmed the authenticity of an email sent last week to aviation regulators in the United States, Brazil and the European Union by Jim Marko, manager of aircraft integration and safety assessment at Transport Canada. In that email, first reported by the New York Times, Marko expressed uneasiness with Boeing’s attempts, so far unsuccessful, to find a fix for the software known as MCAS. “Judging from the number and degree of open issues that we have, I am feeling that final decisions on acceptance will not be technically based,” he wrote.

Lindsey Wasson / Reuters An aerial photo shows three 737 MAX aircrafts at Boeing facilities in Moses Lake, Washington on Sept. 16, 2019.

“This leaves me with a level of uneasiness that I cannot sit idly by and watch it pass by ... The only way I see moving forward at this point (and I say at this point because it’s almost Christmas and we can always believe in miracles) is that MCAS has to go.” In a statement, Transport Canada said Marko’s email “reflects working-level discussions between highly trained aircraft certification experts of key aviation authorities who have been given wide latitude for assessing all issues and looking at all alternatives for the safe return to service of the aircraft.” The department added that Marko’s views “have not been subject to systematic review by Transport Canada.” The Max 8 has been grounded worldwide since March, shortly after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.