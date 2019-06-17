JIM WATSON via Getty Images The Boeing logo is seen here in Maryland in March. The U.S. company is trying to win back trust after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

LE BOURGET, France — Boeing executives apologized Monday to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia as the U.S. plane-maker struggles to regain the trust of regulators, pilots and the global travelling public.

While Boeing was in a visibly contrite mood at the opening of the Paris Air Show, rival Airbus launched a new long-range single-aisle jet, beating Boeing to a market that both aviation giants predict will grow.

Safety was on many minds at the show.

“We are very sorry for the loss of lives” in the Lion Air crash in October and Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing’s commercial aircraft, told reporters. A total of 346 people were killed in the disasters.

McAllister also said “I’m sorry for the disruption” to airlines from the subsequent grounding of all Max planes worldwide, and to their passengers facing summer travel disruptions.