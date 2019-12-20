CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing’s new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts. Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket soared with the Starliner just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn’t get into the position needed to get it to the International Space Station. Officials said flight controllers were looking into all their options and stressed that the capsule was in a stable orbit. The Starliner was supposed to reach the space station and stay for a week. The United Launch Alliance rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and was visible for at least five minutes, its white contrail a brilliant contrast against the dark sky. Thousands of spectators jammed the area, eager to witness Starliner’s premiere flight.

We’re moving into a new era. Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator

This was Boeing’s chance to catch up with SpaceX, NASA’s other commercial crew provider that successfully completed a similar demonstration last March. SpaceX has one last hurdle — a launch abort test — before carrying two NASA astronauts in its Dragon capsule, possibly by spring. A successful Starliner demo could have seen Boeing launching astronauts by summer. The U.S. needs competition like this, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday, to drive down launch costs, boost innovation and open space up to more people. “We’re moving into a new era,” he said. The space agency handed over station deliveries to private businesses, first cargo and then crews, in order to focus on getting astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars. Commercial cargo ships took flight in 2012, starting with SpaceX. Crew capsules were more complicated to design and build, and parachute and other technical problems pushed the first launches from 2017 to next year. It’s been nearly nine years since NASA astronauts have launched from the U.S. The last time was July 8, 2011, when Atlantis — now on display at Kennedy Space Center — made the final space shuttle flight.

Terry Renna/The Associated Press via CP A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on Friday morning in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The capsule is built to hold seven people, but is expected to carry four or five.

Since then, NASA astronauts have travelled to and from the space station via Kazakhstan, courtesy of the Russian Space Agency. The Soyuz rides have cost NASA up to $113 million apiece. “We’re back with a vengeance now,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said from Kennedy, where crowds gathered well before dawn. Chris Ferguson commanded that last shuttle mission. Now a test pilot astronaut for Boeing and one of the Starliner’s key developers, he’s assigned to the first Starliner crew with Fincke and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann. A successful Starliner demo could see them launching by summer. “This is an incredibly unique opportunity,” Ferguson said on the eve of launch. Mann juggled a mix of emotions: excitement, pride, stress and amazement. “Really overwhelmed, but in a good way and really the best of ways,” she said. Built to accommodate seven, the white capsule with black and blue trim will typically carry four or five people. It it five metres tall with its attached service module and 4.5 metres in diameter.