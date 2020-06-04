ERIC PIERMONT via Getty Images Alain Bellemare, then-president and CEO of Bombardier, at the International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget, France, June 17, 2015.

MONTREAL ― A shareholder advisory agency is urging Bombardier Inc. shareholders to vote against the company’s approach to compensation over the severance package to former CEO Alain Bellemare that could reach $17.5 million.

Glass Lewis says in a report that the plane and train manufacturer’s practices raise “serious questions″ given its weak financial performance before he was dismissed last March.

