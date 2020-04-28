Liam McBurney - PA Images via Getty Images Aerospace manufacturing firm Bombardier will close its Northern Ireland sites until April 20, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images)

MONTREAL ― Bombardier Inc. says 11,000 furloughed employees will likely return to work over the next few weeks, part of some 450,000 Quebecers expected to go back on the job as the province prepares to restart its economy.

The plane-and-train maker says it will resume production in Quebec as of May 11, the day set by the provincial government for factories to unlock their doors.

The economic restart will come as welcome news to a company grappling with share-price lows, credit downgrades and a $9.3-billion debt.

