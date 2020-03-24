Liam McBurney - PA Images via Getty Images In this undated photo, the Bombardier logo is seen on an outdoor sign. The company is temporarily halting production at its Canadian plants.

MONTREAL ― Bombardier Inc. is temporarily halting production at its Canadian plants, sending 12,400 employees on unpaid leave as the plane maker suspends its 2020 financial forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said Tuesday it is stopping all non-essential work in the country, including aircraft and rail production in Quebec ― where 9,000 workers are heading home ― and Ontario. The shutdown was set to start Tuesday evening and continue until April 26.

Bombardier, which carries a hefty debt despite multiple asset sales over the past five years, has cut all discretionary spending and “is pursuing additional measures to enhance liquidity,” chairman Pierre Beaudoin said in a statement. The Montreal-based firm, reduced to a single revenue stream after announcing the sale of its rail division to French train giant Alstom SA last month, may face falling demand for new business jets amid the broader economic slowdown triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The sale, made to help pay down Bombardier’s US$9.3 billion in debt, once again shrank a company that a year ago boasted three major divisions ― commercial aircraft, trains and business jets. “It’s hard to see demand for new business jets holding up,″ Financial Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen said in a phone interview Friday.