Bombardier To Slash 2,500 Jobs As Pandemic Batters Aviation Industry

Chris Ratcliffe via Getty Images A Bombardier logo sits on a presentation platform at a railcar factory in Derby, U.K., on May 15, 2014. Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.

MONTREAL — Bombardier says it will lay off 2,500 workers from the aviation side of the company because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its markets.

The transportation firm said the majority of the reductions will impact manufacturing operations in Canada and will take place progressively throughout the year.

Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.