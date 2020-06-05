BUSINESS
06/05/2020 07:10 EDT

Bombardier To Slash 2,500 Jobs As Pandemic Batters Aviation Industry

The layoffs will mostly impact Canadian manufacturing operations.

  • The Canadian Press
Chris Ratcliffe via Getty Images
A Bombardier logo sits on a presentation platform at a railcar factory in Derby, U.K., on May 15, 2014. Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.

MONTREAL — Bombardier says it will lay off 2,500 workers from the aviation side of the company because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its markets.

The transportation firm said the majority of the reductions will impact manufacturing operations in Canada and will take place progressively throughout the year.

Bombardier says it has to adjust its operations to ensure it emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a strong position.

RELATED

It says industry-wide business jet deliveries are forecast to be down by 30 per cent year-over-year due to the pandemic.

The Montreal-based company says it expects to record a special charge of $40 million in 2020 as a result of the cuts.

It says further information will be provided when it delivers second quarter results in early August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: business jobs bombardier manufacturing transport bombardier layoffs aviation