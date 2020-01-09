New York City’s transit authority has pulled nearly 300 newly delivered subway cars made by Bombardier Inc. due to safety concerns. Two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation” of the car doors, prompting the authority to remove all 298 of them from service Tuesday night, president Andy Byford said in a statement. “As documented, the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) has identified repeated issues with Bombardier’s performance and finds this latest development unacceptable. We intend to hold the company fully accountable,” Byford said Wednesday.

The incidents caused no injuries and New York City Transit redeployed spare cars to service the morning rush hour, he said. Byford, who also dealt with delays to Bombardier streetcar deliveries during his time at the helm of the Toronto Transit Commission, briefly suspended deliveries of the new cars last January, citing software issues and previous problems with springs between the cars and doors that were “weeping oil.” Bombardier said two doors on cars in the New York City fleet “failed to function as intended” because they were not properly calibrated by the supplier. “We are now inspecting all of the R179 cars and, where necessary, making adjustments to ensure the safe and reliable performance of the doors for the entire fleet,” spokeswoman Maryanne Roberts said. She said the Montreal-based company is bringing in additional technicians to work “around the clock.”

Bombardier A Bombardier R179 series subway train, the model purchased by New York's MTA, is pictured in this handout from Bombardier.