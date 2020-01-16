Denis Balibouse / Reuters A Swiss railway train passes a Bombardier billboard in Bern, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2019. Bombardier shares plunged 30 per cent Thursday after the company warned its financial results will fall short of expectations.

MONTREAL ― Shares in Bombardier Inc. plunged more than 30 per cent after it said it expects its financial results for 2019 will fall short of its earlier guidance.

The company says the miss is mainly due to actions taken to resolve challenging rail projects, the timing of milestone payments and new orders and the delivery of four business jets slipping into the first quarter of 2020.

The stock was down 57 cents at $1.22 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.