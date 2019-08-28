British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to ask the Queen to suspend parliament in news which has sent a fresh shockwave through U.K. politics.

Johnson has said that is “completely untrue” the government is attempting to squash attempts from British MPs to block a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

The new prime minister, who took office last month, claims suspending parliament allows him to set out a fresh domestic agenda in a new Queen’s Speech, due to take place on Oct. 14, and that parliament will lose just four sitting days.

So, what is going on and how does this whole process work?

Why does Johnson have to ask the Queen to suspend parliament?

The U.K. is a parliamentary democracy with an unelected monarch – Queen Elizabeth II – acting as head of state, as opposed to an elected president.

The Queen has no real power, however, and is duty bound to follow the advice of the British prime minister, with whom she meets regularly.

In order to suspend parliament, Johnson must visit the Queen and advise her to do as much.

Why does the PM want to prorogue parliament?

First of all, “prorogue” is just the official parliamentary word for “suspend.” Johnson has said that after succeeding former U.K. prime minister Theresa May as the head of government, he wants to set out a new agenda for Great Britain.

The government, which is the party with a working majority, controls parliamentary business in the U.K. House of Commons, including what issues get debated and what laws get passed.

Johnson’s plan will involve parliament being suspended (or “prorogued”) from the week beginning Sept. 9 until Oct. 14.

On Oct. 14, the Queen will make her annual Queen’s Speech, which is a speech to parliament written by the government setting out their agenda, which MPs are then able to vote on. Johnson has said his will be a “bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda”

So why are some MPs angry?

Some British politicians don’t believe what Johnson says and think that his real gameplan is to avoid scrutiny in the Commons over his Brexit plans.

The U.K. is due to leave the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31 and, as it stands, there is no deal in place.

According to the government’s own analysis, a no-deal Brexit could spark riots, shortages of food and medicines, a hard border in Northern Ireland and widespread chaos at U.K. ports.