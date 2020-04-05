Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving Number 10 at Downing Street, London on. Dec. 13, 2019.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom tweeted: “Praying for a speedy recovery for our Prime Minister.”