Boris Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen here in London on Wednesday. Downing Street has a plan in place in case Johnson is too sick to perform his duties.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Downing Street has announced. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. “Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The test was carried out in No. 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesperson added. “He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.” It is not known whether Johnson, 55, is staying with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant. Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, will take over Johnson’s duties should the prime minister become too ill to remain in charge.