Have you ever been creeped out by a family member’s ghost story? Terrorized by a spine-chilling tale filled with supernatural entities or spooked by someone’s memories of a haunted house?

Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, ghost stories are a shadowy, but beloved fixture in many homes. And in this spooktacular Halloween special of HuffPost Canada’s “Born And Raised” podcast, host Al Donato and guests delve into all things ghost stories.

In some ways, these stories and the superstitions that surround them can be often overlooked family traditions that speak to our cultures and their dark histories. And in other ways, ghost stories help us make sense of the world around us ― including the loved ones we miss dearly.

No tricks, only treats in this Halloween special. Another treat: If you liked our seasons on love and food, good news! The Born And Raised team is hard at work on an upcoming third season themed around home. If you’re a second-generation Canadian who’d like to share a story on how home makes you feel, feel free to get in touch.

Meet the guests:

Artist Motzie Dapul is a first-generation immigrant who came to Canada from the Philippines two years ago. She gives Al a lesson in Filipino folklore 101 and shares why she finds the otherworldly so comforting.

When Motzie’s not making comics, she’s working on Hi Nay: A fictional horror podcast series about a newcomer living in Toronto who squares off with the supernatural. Luckily, her family’s history has equipped her to do just that.

Are you as excited as we are for the premiere? Check out this teaser and get to hear Mari Datuin’s voice for the first time! Along with something that doesn’t sound quite as inviting... https://t.co/Hvhxh3LpPV — Hi Nay Podcast (@HiNayPod) September 26, 2020

Cartoonist Jason Loo, who created the “Pitiful Human-Lizard” comic series, shared with Born And Raised what it was like living in a Mississauga, Ont. house for years with his parents and grandma ... and their paranormal roommates.

Jason Loo Jason Loo with his mom, during a visit to see his grandma at her long-term care home.

Show notes: cultural folklore galore

As mentioned by Motzie in the episode, the CIA were actually involved with making ghost stories more widespread in the Philippines. Esquire Magazine’s story “How The CIA Used Aswang To Win A War” covers this unbelievable, yet true series of events.

Many cultures have frightening boogeymen and blood-curdling (or sucking!) creatures like the manananggal Al brought up, that make our homes more unsettling. Take the El Cucuy, who looms in Mexican and Latinx cultural tales:

El Cucuy - a mythical ghost monster that sometimes lives in the dark, the rio grande, or the toilet depending on what your elders say — El Paso ChirriChirri (@EPChirriChirri) January 25, 2011

The jumbie in Caribbean folklore comes after those who don’t walk backwards when returning home late at night:

I walk into the house backwards after 12 so the jumbie don’t follow me inside https://t.co/NFVctpooWq — Cj ✊🏾👑 (@CorettaJoe) December 30, 2018

Supernatural lovers on Twitter have made threads about their favourite terrors:

Some of the ghosts, cryptids, gnomes, demons, and other Spiritual entities from the folklore of the Caribbean



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/A42Tbe3KNK — Candela ✟☀️✟ (@gjrt888) September 14, 2020

Cultural folklore may be based in our roots, but many people are giving their own spin to the ghost stories they grew up with:

Hello #DVart and. #DVPit my name is Sarah, I’m an Amazigh artist (indigenous North African). My project is a fantasy adventure inspired by Amazigh North African folklore! #OG



✉️: samohsai.art@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/ASqEuL08bk — Samohsai - Looking for rep! ⵙⴰⵎⵓⵙⴰⵉ (@samohsai) October 27, 2020

And plenty of podcast creators are exploring their culture’s supernatural landscapes for episodes, like Rabia Chaudry’s well-received series “The Hidden Djinn.”

"We Are Not Alone" episode 1 is now live! Listen to it on the iHeart Radio app, Spotify, iTunes, any podcast app, or check it out online, here:https://t.co/jjzrWehHAn pic.twitter.com/bdu8CTgiBk — TheHiddenDjinn (@TheHiddenDjinn) September 1, 2020

Our latest episode is up! Where we talk ABOUT Indonesian history but then talk TO a non-Indonesian. Just mixing things up. And get the transcript from our site, provided by @otter_ai . Listen now! pic.twitter.com/ddmAHV3Nbp — Archipelaghosts Podcast (@Archighosts) October 22, 2020

However they’re presented, it’s clear that undead will keep living as long as we keep talking about them.

